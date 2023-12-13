1 Harlan County hangs on to road win over #10 South Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County and South Laurel played in a down-to-the-wire Alice Lloyd College top 10 match up.

The Black Bears finished the first quarter up 13-5 in a defensive slugfest.

The Cardinals outscored Harlan County 14-7 in the second quarter to bring the game to within one point going into the break.

Trent Noah and Maddix Huff got the offense going into the third, helping the Black Bears to a 37-25 lead heading into the final period.

Harlan County kept the foot on the gas early, staying up 51-39 with 3:43 left in the game.

South Laurel found another level though, making it a six-point game, 53-47, with 0:51 left.

However, HC finished the job behind some more stout defense and big free throws, winning 56-49.

#1 Harlan County moves to 6-0.

#10 South Laurel falls to 3-1.

