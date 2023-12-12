Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree

By Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.

Marquita Gannon-Fleming is accused of stealing the Christmas tree on display for the town of Dingess.

The incident happened early Saturday evening near the tunnel in the Dingess area.

Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re also looking for a man suspected of helping Fleming take the tree. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators say Fleming faces petit larceny and conspiracy charges.

For previous coverage >>> Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted

