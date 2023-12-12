Top 5 Plays from the 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic wrapped up last week and the high level of competition was unquestionable, so here are the top plays from last Friday and Saturday’s slate of games.

5. Floyd Central’s Braden Moore drives to the rim against Perry Central in the semifinals.

4. Lady Cardinal Laken Williams dribbles around five Owls for the layup in the girls consolation game.

3. Trent Noah hits a step-back three pointer for Harlan County in the championship matchup against Perry Central.

2. Corbin’s Bailey Stewart sinks a deep corner three.

1. Black Bear Reggie Cottrell proves to be lethal from beyond the arc.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

