South Laurel football coach resigns

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons in London, South Laurel football head coach Allen Mitchell has stepped down.

South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday morning.

Here is the statement from South Laurel High School administration following his resignation:

“We thank Coach Mitchell for his hard work and dedication the past two seasons as head coach and previously as an assistant. We will begin the search immediately to find our next head coach. We believe South Laurel is a great school community with the potential to field a very competitive football team.”

Mitchell and the Cardinals finished the 2023 season, 5-5. In his two seasons at the helm of the South Laurel football program, Mitchell compiled a 7-13 record.

