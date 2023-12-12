South Laurel football coach resigns

South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday morning.(*)
By Anthony Sizemore and Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons in London, South Laurel football head coach Allen Mitchell has stepped down.

South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday morning.

Here is the statement from South Laurel High School administration following his resignation:

“We thank Coach Mitchell for his hard work and dedication the past two seasons as head coach and previously as an assistant. We will begin the search immediately to find our next head coach. We believe South Laurel is a great school community with the potential to field a very competitive football team.”

Administration, South Laurel High School

Mitchell and the Cardinals finished the 2023 season, 5-5. In his two seasons at the helm of the South Laurel football program, Mitchell compiled a 7-13 record.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
Kentucky Men’s Basketball move up two spots in AP Top 25 Rankings
A Laurel County man was arrested after deputies found he had suspected methamphetamine on him.
Sheriff: Laurel Co. man found with suspected meth and arrested

Latest News

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade...
Running back transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
Memorial Gym
Lady Bulldogs roll past Wolfe County at home
“This was an emotional game for me, losing my uncle, my best friend this week and then having...
Johnson Central Lady Golden Eagles remains unbeaten