Running back transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats Football program continues to strike gold in the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum announced that he has committed to the University of Kentucky.
AGTG💙🙏🏾 Let’s Work BBN!! pic.twitter.com/crLn94vUiz— DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum (@Chipperrz_) December 12, 2023
A four-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247sports, the Ohio State transfer ran for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries this past season for the Buckeyes.
