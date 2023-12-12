Running back transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade...
Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats Football program continues to strike gold in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum announced that he has committed to the University of Kentucky.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247sports, the Ohio State transfer ran for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries this past season for the Buckeyes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
Kentucky Men’s Basketball move up two spots in AP Top 25 Rankings
A Laurel County man was arrested after deputies found he had suspected methamphetamine on him.
Sheriff: Laurel Co. man found with suspected meth and arrested

Latest News

Allen Mitchell says he is not returning as the head football coach of South Laurel.
South Laurel football coach resigns
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
Memorial Gym
Lady Bulldogs roll past Wolfe County at home
“This was an emotional game for me, losing my uncle, my best friend this week and then having...
Johnson Central Lady Golden Eagles remains unbeaten