Running back transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats Football program continues to strike gold in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum announced that he has committed to the University of Kentucky.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247sports, the Ohio State transfer ran for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries this past season for the Buckeyes.

