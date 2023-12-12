Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man is facing several charges after police conducted a traffic stop.

Officials said the incident happened Monday when an officer with the Corbin Police Department pulled over Keyshawn Blevins, 24.

During an investigation, the officer reportedly found suspected drug paraphernalia and drugs inside the car Blevins was driving.

Blevins was charged with failure to or improper signal, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (second offense).

Blevins was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

