Logan County church hit by EF-2 tornado twice in over 30 years

OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - The EF-2 tornado that blew through Logan County on Saturday left many properties damaged, including the front porch of Bethany Church of Christ on Lickskillet Rd.

A former resident of Olmstead, Chelsie Tucker, and members of her family were inside the church when the tornado broke out.

“I was scared to death, I didn’t know what was going to happen because my family was split up in that moment,” she said. “We looked outside and saw the tornado starting to funnel in the sky. At first, everything got calm, but the winds started howling. It was probably only 40 seconds but felt like a lifetime in that moment. Once we opened the doors, we saw the pillars that held the church up all over the place.”

However, this is not the first time the building has faced these kinds of damages, as another tornado in March of 1991 left the building with even more devasting damages.

“The only thing left of the church the first time was the front porch. This time it came back and got the front porch,” said Bradley Brown, a member at Bethany Church of Christ.

Brown reflected on the tornado damage from many years ago. He remembers being unsure if the church building would survive the damage.

“I was really relieved that it didn’t do any more damage this time than it did last time,” Brown said. “I was relieved and thank the Lord that it didn’t do anything worse than just take the front porch off.”

Despite having doubts about the damage, when the first tornado broke out, Brown decided to take the initiative.

“We wanted to rebuild, but we needed funds,” he said. “So, my wife and I came up with a plan and we composed a letter to all the churches of Christ throughout Tennessee and Kentucky and South Carolina and North Carolina and just any church, we could get their address. Told them what happened (and) within two months, that goal was met.”

This time around, Brown says the church will not be asking for donations for repairs, and he instead encourages people to help out those facing worse property damage.

“If somebody wants to help, [help] our neighbors and our friends that got destroyed, please do that because we’re fine,” Brown said. “We are very fortunate that it didn’t do any more damage than it did and we’ll get over this and look to the future.”

The church front porch is set to be repaired this week and the building did not suffer any interior damage.

