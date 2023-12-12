Local stores suggest you shop small this holiday season

Shop local this holiday season.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday season filling the calendar, many people are dashing through the stores to find the right gift. While online shopping can be more convenient, small businesses are reminding folks of the power of convening with neighbors.

“There’s people behind the businesses, and they care a lot about the community,” said Megan Williams with FaithLife Market.

With more unique finds and helping hands in the small stores, store owners and employees said there is no better place to pick a present for the people you love.

“It actually means something,” said Kaleigh Lucas with The Classy Stork. “Because, you know, you’re getting good quality, and you’re helping the business owner.”

With the money spent locally being reinvested where it circulates, city officials said there is no denying the power of every penny.

“The dollars that you’re spending, they are being reinvested are being put back into your community,” said Pikeville’s Executive Director of Community Relations, Jill Dotson. “So, when you do it at Christmas, it really sustains them through the beginning part- like the first quarter- of the year.”

Since there are only a few weekends left before Christmas, the promise of getting the items you expect can also be a worry. With shopping small, business owners said there is no possibility of getting the wrong thing.

Officials and entrepreneurs added you should support the small stores in your community as you make plans for the holiday gatherings- making sure the items under your tree can help put food on their tables.

