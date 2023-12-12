Leslie County hands Painstville first loss of the season on the road

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite a fourth quarter scare, the Leslie County Lady Eagles rallied to take down the Paintsville Lady Tigers, 64-54, on Monday, Dec. 11.

Leslie County came out of the gates hot in the first quarter. The first Lady Eagle bucket of the game came from senior guard Iris Napier.

Napier was the hot hand in the first half, contributing 11 points in just the first period and 17 points at the halfway point of the game.

The senior guard finished the night with a game-high 23 points.

The first quarter was ruled by Leslie County’s three pointers that rained down and seemed to energize the whole team, down to the last person on the bench.

In the second quarter, it was the Lady Eagles defense. Termites, rats, and roaches were no match of a pest to Leslie County’s defense in that period.

While very small in stature, the team used their agility and speed to poke away steals and then outrun their opponent in transition offense for fastbreak points.

Leslie County rolled into the lockers leading, 37-22, after a buzzer-beating Bella Lewis right corner triple.

After the Tigers initial bucket, the lowest Paintsville was ever able to cut the deficit was 10 points.

However, out of the break, Paintsville came out with a profound attitude led by freshman guard Kylie Kinner.

Kinner scored 15 points in the second half and was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 20 points.

The Lady Tigers began a 15-4 run in the third quarter that cut Leslie County’s lead down to just four points, 41-37.

Paintsville even returned the favor with a third quarter buzzer-beater putback layup from senior center/forward Emilea Preece off a missed shot to go into the final period.

Preece finished the night with 15 points.

The two teams entered the fourth quarter with a score of 44-41 in Leslie County’s favor.

With a little less than six and a half minutes left in the game, senior guard Kayllyn Vannoy made a breakaway steal off a Leslie County pass and made a layup to give Paintsville their first lead since the early minutes of the first quarter.

Vannoy contributed 13 points on the night.

Although shortly afterwards, the Lady Eagles rallied to make another run ignited by sophomore guard Ava Napier’s put-back layup and a left-wing triple from senior guard/forward Bailey Smith.

The sophomore guard added 18 points, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Smith added 6 points.

Leslie County finished the night with a 10-point win, 64-54, to avoid giving up a comeback loss and improve to 4-2.

“My message before the game was ‘you know this team is undefeated and we need to come in here and give them their first loss’,” Leslie County girls basketball head coach Olivia Farmer said. “So that was our goal today. We came out on fire in the first quarter. We knew we could apply defensive pressure and be well executed with that. So, once we done that and then we knew they were slow getting back in transition and we knew we could play our game. We came out weak in the third quarter. Once we can put out four quarters together, we’ll be a really scary basketball team.”

The Lady Eagles will continue their road trip against Powell County on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Paintsville falls to 3-1 and will hit the road to take on No. 6 Martin County in Inez on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

