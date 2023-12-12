Leaders working to find solution for Evarts water problems

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Evarts have found themselves without water several times.

An issue Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said has been ongoing for the past several years.

“The City of Evarts water treatment plant was constructed 30 years ago. It was a treatment plant that was constructed at that time to treat mine water and well water. It was never designed to treat river water,” Mosley said.

He added, since the plant was built in the 1990s, it is no longer able to produce enough water, and they have a supply-and-demand issue.

“Over the course of time, that mine source that used to produce literally hundreds of gallons of water a minute has deteriorated and is only producing 30 to 50 gallons per minute,” he said.

Now, city and county leaders are working to find a long-term solution.

“The City of Evarts sought out to get an emergency permit to pump water from the Clover Fork River. The river source helped to be able to do that, and it all works fine until there is a heavy rain event or there’s high water,” Mosley said.

Therefore, when there is a heavy rain event, they have to pull the pumps from the Clover Fork River because the plant was not created for muddy water.

“When they get behind on pumping, they only have storage that will last about seven hours,” he said.

Mosley said this is one of the reasons folks lost water over the weekend. However, he added every official is doing their part to find another solution.

“The City of Evarts applied for two different grants to get a new water treatment plant. Unfortunately, neither of those grants were funded,” said Mosley. “The mayor and the city council met last week. They did select a new engineer. Also, last week with the Cumberland Valley Water Development District water management council in the new project rankings for 2024, the Evarts Water Treatment Plant was ranked number one in priority by the regional water council.”

A new water plant is estimated to cost around $7 million.

You can find a full statement from Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s Facebook page below:

