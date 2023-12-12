Lady Bulldogs roll past Wolfe County at home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard girls basketball team is back in the win column after they meet with the Lady Wolves at home Monday night.

Starting in the third, senior Heidi Bentley poked the ball away, forcing the turnover before going coast to coast to finish with an and-1 layup. Bentley’s efforts gave Hazard a 44-31 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs would lead 48-38 after three periods.

In the final quarter, eighth grader Maddi Frohnapfel put up more points for Hazard after sinking a 3-pointer to lead by 20.

The Lady Wolves fought until the very end. With under 30 seconds left in the game, junior Jasmine Banks landed the three, but Hazard would win 71-49.

Hazard moves to 5-2 on the season while Wolfe County moves to 0-4.

Up next for both programs, Hazard takes on Bell County at Perry Central High School on Dec. 16 and Wolfe County heads back home for a meeting with Betsy Layne on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.