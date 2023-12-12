Kentucky woman makes top 20 in ‘The Greatest Baker’ competition

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of you might remember the hit TLC show Cake Boss featuring Buddy Valastro.

A Williamsburg, Kentucky woman has the opportunity to meet Buddy as well as win a big prize.

Chelsea Taylor grew up watching Cake Boss.

When an advertisement for The Greatest Baking Competition put on by Buddy Valastro popped up, she knew she had to enter.

Chelsea specializes in custom cakes and sweets.

Her store, Chelsea’s Creations LLC, opened in Williamsburg a year ago. She’s always loved to bake, especially with her grandmother Bonnie Shepherd.

“My grandmother mainly inspired me to open my business, she was my best friend, and I actually lost her in March of this year,” said Taylor. “So, it’s been really hard, but she just inspires me to keep going.”

Keeping her grandma’s legacy alive, Chelsea now has the opportunity to be named The Greatest Baker.

The winner takes home $10,000, they’ll be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine, and get the opportunity to meet Buddy in person.

Chelsea made it to the second round. She’s now needing to place within the top 15 of her group to advance.

So here’s how you can help out!

The competition is based on online voting right now. Every day, you get a free vote, and you can also purchase votes.

Here’s the link to vote.

All proceeds from the competition go to the Be+ Foundation, raising money for kids battling cancer.

A winner will be announced in early February.

