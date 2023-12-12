Johnson Central Lady Golden Eagles remains unbeaten

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three days removed from their 57-point win over Fairview Johnson Central hosted Scott County.

The Lady Golden Eagles have their best start to a season since 2016 after a 46-37 win over the Cardinals.

Before tip-off, both teams shared a 14 second moment of silence to honor the late Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in KHSAA history.

A spot was reserved on the Lady Golden Eagles bench for the uncle of the Golden Eagles head coach, Jim Hicks, by placing his signature red suite.

Johnson Central and Scott County were deadlocked after one quarter of play tied at seven.

The Cardinals opened the second quarter taking a 14-8 lead, but the Lady Golden Eagles responded with a 22-5 run that stretched to the five minute mark of the third quarter, taking a 30-19 lead.

“This was an emotional game for me, losing my uncle, my best friend this week and then having to play his former team,” Jim Hicks said. “Its been a very emotional week for me.”

Johnson Central (5-0) will look to stay undefeated as they go on the road to take on Magoffin County.

