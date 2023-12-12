Hindman Elementary teachers raise money to buy gifts for students

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary School has completed major renovations since sustaining damage during the July 2022 flood.

Even with a new look throughout the school building, impact from the flood remains.

“We still have kids in campers, still have kids that are living with grandparents, and a lot of them still don’t have what they had before,” said Hindman Elementary School teacher Kasi Amburgey.

To help cope with continued struggles, Amburgey and her coworker, Kristin Conley, teamed up to raise money to buy pajamas for students.

“Pajamas is something that symbolizes stability, and comfort, and that’s something that a lot of us take for granted,” said Conley, who gave credit to God for the idea.

Conley said they received more than $3,000 from community donations within days, giving them the ability to buy pajama tops and bottoms for 121 students.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.