Hindman Elementary teachers raise money to buy gifts for students

Teachers wrap presents for students.
Teachers wrap presents for students.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary School has completed major renovations since sustaining damage during the July 2022 flood.

Even with a new look throughout the school building, impact from the flood remains.

“We still have kids in campers, still have kids that are living with grandparents, and a lot of them still don’t have what they had before,” said Hindman Elementary School teacher Kasi Amburgey.

To help cope with continued struggles, Amburgey and her coworker, Kristin Conley, teamed up to raise money to buy pajamas for students.

“Pajamas is something that symbolizes stability, and comfort, and that’s something that a lot of us take for granted,” said Conley, who gave credit to God for the idea.

Conley said they received more than $3,000 from community donations within days, giving them the ability to buy pajama tops and bottoms for 121 students.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
Kentucky Men’s Basketball move up two spots in AP Top 25 Rankings
A Laurel County man was arrested after deputies found he had suspected methamphetamine on him.
Sheriff: Laurel Co. man found with suspected meth and arrested

Latest News

Kentucky Legislature
Beshear will start 2nd term with GOP supermajority in legislature again
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Gov. Beshear watches inauguration parade.
Governor Beshear sworn in for second term
Sunny skies
Dry and seasonably cool weather continues
As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.
Water outage in Evarts