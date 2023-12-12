High pressure controls the forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A “copy and paste” forecast will continue for several days as high pressure remains parked over the region.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Another dry, cold night is on tap across the mountains. We are expecting clouds to increase, so temperatures are not as cold as Monday night. We bottom out in the lower-30s.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday. Highs top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

The forecast remains calm into Wednesday night. Lows are back in the upper-20s as we remain dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Slightly Warmer Ahead Of Possible System

Highs top out near average on Thursday. We reach the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Again, we are dry on Thursday. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Temperatures could be above average as we end the work week. Highs on Friday look to reach the mid-to-lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

The weekend looks to start on a dry and mild note. Highs on Saturday reach the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking a possible rainmaker by Sunday and Monday, but models are struggling right now.

Spotty showers are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s, while lows are back in the lower-40s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Monday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-40s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

