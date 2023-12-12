Golden Eagles get first win of season vs. Prestonsburg

Johnson Central gets first win over Prestonsburg
Johnson Central gets first win over Prestonsburg(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After dropping the first two games of the season, Johnson Central welcomed Prestonsburg.

With a fast paced offense, the Golden Eagles soared past the Black Cats 98-78.

Both teams shared threes to open the game and keep things close.

Ethan Ferrell drilled a three to tie the game at five.

Prestonsburg would hold an 18-16 lead late in the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles had an offensive explosion that turned into a 10-0 run to close out the quarter, giving Johnson Central a 26-18 lead.

The Golden Eagles carried their offensive momentum into the second quarter which was capped off with a Tanner Castle buzzer-beater to send Johnson Central into the lockers up 44-33.

Johnson Central showed no signs of slowing down en route to their first win of the season.

The last time the Golden Eagles scored at least 98 was in their 2017 106-77 win over Paintsville.

