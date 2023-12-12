Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies

The Geminids are an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-December, with this year’s peak being this Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our weather this week is looking to calm down, the night sky will be picking up in activity as an annual meteor shower reaches its peak in activity.

Dr Tom Troland from the UK Physics and Astronomy Department says it’s going to be quite the show.

“It’s called the Geminid meteor shower because the meteors appear to emanate from the direction of the constellation Gemini,” said Dr. Troland.

The Geminids are an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-December, with this year’s peak being this Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see, and the Geminid meteor shower coming up later this week is among the best meteor showers of the year,” said Troland. “It happens to occur at a time when the moon will not be bright in the sky, so the sky will be much darker than otherwise and therefore, that will make the meteor shower a much better bet this year than in other years.”

NASA reports that meteor rates in rural areas away from light pollution could even show up to one meteor per minute for those with clear sky conditions. Dr Troland says any viewing opportunity you might have to see the meteor shower will be worth it

“It’s always a beautiful thing to take pleasure in nature. And nature isn’t just always what’s here on earth, but also what’s up in the sky,” Troland said.

Dr. Troland says patience is key as you wait to see those streaks across the sky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record

Latest News

As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.
Water outage in Evarts
The Wayne County Board of Education had hoped to close the current Buffalo Elementary, but...
Buffalo school project not included in SBA’s $111 million funding
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Evarts Water - 11
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted