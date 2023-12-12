Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis led the Tennessee Titans to a historical comeback against the Miami Dolphins, 28-27, on Monday night, Dec. 11.

Levis and the Titans traveled to Miami to play the Dolphins as a part of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The Titans were down two touchdowns going into the fourth quarter, 27-13.

The rookie QB threw for a career-high 327 yards, capped off by two touchdown drives in the last four and a half minutes of the game to stun Miami, removing them from the top AFC spot.

On the first scoring drive, Levis capped off a nine-play 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, along with a two-point conversion.

Then, the former Cat connected with Hopkins on a 28-yard pass and another 16-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo. This put the team in prime position to unleash running back Derrick Henry, who scored a 3-yard touchdown run and the extra point gave the team a one-point lead.

Levis and the Titans are the first NFL team to ever be down 14 points with less than 2:55 left and win without overtime.

Coming up next, Tennessee will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

