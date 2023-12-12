Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis led the Tennessee Titans to a historical comeback against the Miami Dolphins, 28-27, on Monday night, Dec. 11.

Levis and the Titans traveled to Miami to play the Dolphins as a part of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The Titans were down two touchdowns going into the fourth quarter, 27-13.

The rookie QB threw for a career-high 327 yards, capped off by two touchdown drives in the last four and a half minutes of the game to stun Miami, removing them from the top AFC spot.

On the first scoring drive, Levis capped off a nine-play 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, along with a two-point conversion.

Then, the former Cat connected with Hopkins on a 28-yard pass and another 16-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo. This put the team in prime position to unleash running back Derrick Henry, who scored a 3-yard touchdown run and the extra point gave the team a one-point lead.

Levis and the Titans are the first NFL team to ever be down 14 points with less than 2:55 left and win without overtime.

Coming up next, Tennessee will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

