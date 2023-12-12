Dry and seasonably cool weather continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather today is going to be as close to a textbook typical December day as you can get in the mountains of southern and eastern Kentucky. High pressure remains in control of our weather bringing us clear skies, dry conditions, and some pretty typical temperatures for this time of year. We go from the mid to upper 20s this morning into the lower 50s this afternoon. However, it will not feel like 50 thanks to some stiff, gusty winds gusting upwards of 20 miles per hour, putting the wind chill firmly into the 40s.

The Extended Forecast

A little reinforcing shot of cooler air moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. While we’re not expecting any precipitation with this new airmass, we will see an increase of clouds and some slightly cooler temperatures. Expect lows in the mid to upper 20s both days with highs in the upper 40s. Friday should return those thermometers to the lower 50s for highs and we will see mid 50s for highs on Saturday. Expect lows near 30 both days.

The tail end of the forecast is when our next large scale weather maker rolls into the region. A strong area of low pressure looks to develop in the deep south and roll up the east cost early next week. This system could sling a few rain showers our way on Sunday and Monday and some cooler temperatures. There’s still a lot of questions about the strength and placement of this low, and that could cause a few changes to the forecast. We will keep an eye on it and adjust as we go. In the mean time enjoy the calm weather.

