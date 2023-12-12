Buffalo school project not included in SBA’s $111 million funding

The Wayne County school board had hoped to close the current Buffalo Elementary, but students will be remaining in that building for the foreseeable future.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two years ago, WSAZ reported on how the Wayne County Board of Education was hoping to close the current Buffalo Elementary School and consolidate it with Buffalo Middle School across the street.

The elementary was built in 1960. Schools officials say it leaks, has sewage system problems, and its clay tiles are starting to collapse.

However, the board’s plan won’t become reality anytime soon.

The School Building Authority announced Monday more than $111 million is headed to 19 counties across West Virginia to fund new schools, improvements and renovations.

Mason, Jackson, and Logan counties are among those awarded funding, but not Wayne County, so Buffalo Elementary students will continue to call their current building home for the foreseeable future.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says while they’re disappointed their project wasn’t selected, they appreciate the SBA’s enormous challenge to consider funding requests from across the state with limited funds.

Jamie Longfellow has two kids who go to Buffalo Elementary.

“The kids deserve a nicer place to learn,” she said. “I’m pretty sad about it, because the building is in pretty bad shape. I was hoping my kids would be able to go to a better, nicer building with the same great staff they have now, but they’re going to be stuck in there probably for years and years to come.”

Stephanie Maynard has four kids. Three go to Buffalo Elementary, and one goes to Buffalo Middle. She says she was never on board with the idea of the elementary being added to the middle school.

“Honestly I’m not disappointed,” Maynard said Monday. “Let’s keep the younger kids together and older kids together, because what my older child has seen or heard, I don’t want my kindergartner to be exposed to.”

Alexander says the Wayne School Board will work to strengthen their application for future funding cycles.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record

Latest News

As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.
Water outage in Evarts
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Evarts Water - 11
The Geminids are an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-December, with this year’s peak...
Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted