Beau Allen, former UK QB, is returning to Kentucky

Former UK quarterback Beau Allen as a sophomore before transferring.
Former UK quarterback Beau Allen as a sophomore before transferring.(WKYT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Beau Allen is returning home to the Bluegrass and his native city to help add depth to the quarterback position for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Lexington native has recently been with the Tarleton State and Georgia Southern football programs for the past two seasons. Allen was with Tarleton State in 2022 and then transferred to Georgia Southern only to be ruled ineligible.

Before his time with the Texans and the Eagles, Allen played for the Wildcats back in 2020 and 2021. As a Wildcat, Allen was only 11 of 19 passing for 132 yards and recorded a touchdown.

Allen played at Lexington Catholic in high school.

The former UK QB made the announcement official Monday evening when he posted to social media saying he “can’t wait to get to work” in the Blue and White again.

