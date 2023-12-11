WVDOH awards paving project for US 119 in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many drivers, traveling along U.S. 119 near Mingo County has been a rough road.

An almost $14 million investment funded by the West Virginia Division of Highways, or DOH, has been awarded to repave all four lanes of Corridor G from Myrtle in Mingo County to the Logan County line. The paving project is set to make up about 6.85 miles of road, according to DOH.

DOH said in a statement to “the project to repave Corridor G from Myrtle (0.07 miles south of CO 65/23) to the Logan County line, a distance of 6.85 miles, was awarded to West Virginia Paving Inc. on Friday, December 1, 2023 for $13,882,788.35.”

Robert Price drives through U.S. 119 frequently and says the project is a welcomed investment for the area.

“It really needs it honestly, its falling apart and everything else it needs some love,” Price said.

In a statement to WSAZ, DOH said in addition to paving, “Crews will also replace pipes, guardrail, reestablish pavement markings, and add drainage to us 119. Traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction at all times.”

It’s a change that Chris Younger says is much needed for the community

“Anything that helps improve the community and the picture people have of this area to me is well worth it I don’t care what the cost is,” Younger said.

DOH says this project is expected to begin Spring 2024 and end in the Fall of 2024 all with weather permitting.

Younger says he is just excited for the community.

“I think its well worth it. I think the people in this area deserve to get a little bit flowing in this direction,” he said.

