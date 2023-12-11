‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter(wymt)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter said the shelter is currently far beyond capacity.

Animal shelter President Tony Vaughn said they are doing everyone they can to find the animals a home, but the holidays often slow them down.

“We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle. I mean we’ve got so many animals. Overcrowding seems to keep happening. No matter how many rescues we bring on board we just can’t outrun the numbers right now,” Vaughn said.

Several dogs are scheduled to go out on rescues this week. Vaughn said this is all thanks to out of state groups finding a place for them. However, the Christmas season can cause issues as some kids have the tendency to ask Santa for a new furry friend.

“Puppies are not Christmas gifts. They are lifelong commitments,” he said. “I’ll guarantee you out of the 200 plus animals we have here, some of these were Christmas gifts.”

Vaughn added it is important for people to assess their situation prior to adding to their family.

“What is the long-term future of that animal? You know, is it going to make it past next Christmas or next March? Seriously consider that before you just give them a puppy for Christmas, or a kitten or any kind of animal,” said Vaughn.

However, if a family is ready to say yes to a new animal, he suggested folks look at the shelter first.

“Come here first. We have dogs that are a thousand dollars. People have paid good money for some of these animals, and we don’t get enough of the public in here to look. You’re looking over high dollar dogs that are going to cost you literally practically nothing,” he said.

If you are not wanting an animal but would still like to help Vaughn, he said they are always taking donations and needing volunteers.

Staff said both dogs and cats at the shelter eat the Pedigree brand of food. They will accept any dog, puppy, cat or kitten food in the brand.

If you would like to volunteer, the staff at the shelter said they can always use help walking dogs to ensure they get time out of their crate.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is also hiring. Click here for a link to the KRRAS website.

