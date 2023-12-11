Water outage in Evarts

As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.
As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Water is out once again in Evarts.

County officials said the outage impacts folks within Evarts and some Black Mountain Utility District customers. The outage is impacting the local detention center.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, there is not an exact timeline for when water will be restored.

Officials said water is being delivered to the area in shipments Monday evening and more is being requested for Tuesday.

