Veteran’s family receives replacement medals of honor after originals are stolen

By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul joined the family of Master Sgt. Edward Hawk for a medal replacement ceremony at VFW Post 696.

Master Sgt. Hawk served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 2011, accumulating over 20 medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.

Those medals, as well as an American flag that Hawk had flown with as a paratrooper, and had been signed by Hawk’s platoon, were stolen in 2017. Hawk hoped to one day have the flag encase his casket at his funeral.

“We met right after his Purple Heart, which was an intriguing meeting,” said Master Sgt. Hawk’s wife, Amy Hawk. “And then he homesteaded in Clarksville, so he was at Fort Campbell for quite some time, many years. We got married and raised our kids together, but when we moved to Kansas for my job, to work for the Army in Kansas, we came back to our storage unit and it had been broken into.”

Master Sgt. Hawk died in 2021 with the medals and flag still missing.

Today, Amy Hawk and the rest of Master Sgt. Hawk’s family received replacement medals in his honor.

“It was amazingly easy, I had seen where Sen. Paul had given medals out to another spouse and I was like, ‘Whew, I didn’t know we could do it that way,’ and so I wrote his office and they communicated with me back and forth maybe two or three times, sent some paperwork to him, sent his DD214, then we had to work out some times,” Hawk said.

Amy and Edward Hawk have two sons who are currently serving in the military, who the replacement medals will now be passed on to as family heirlooms.

“It’s really nice, we’re coming up to some closure for him,” Hawk said. “He passed the day after Christmas, so this is kind of a nice circle to have those things completed and for him to have all of his Army stuff in one spot.”

Hawk’s family and members of his platoon were also present for the day’s ceremony.

