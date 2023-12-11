UK women’s falls to No. 18 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team was looking to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon with a trip to the KFC Yum Center for a meeting with the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals. Although the Cats challenged the Cards, late turnovers caused the Wildcats to fall short in the bluegrass battle.

The Cats scored first in the game but trailed 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Kentucky took the lead at the start of the second quarter following a 7-2 run. Five of those seven points came from sophomore guard Saniya Tyler. Both programs would trade turns taking the lead before the Cards had a one-point advantage (28-27) at the break.

The back-and-forth game continued into the second half. The game was tied eight times and the lead changed nine times.

After the third period, Louisville led 50-44. The Cards extended that lead to 12 early in the fourth, but consecutive 3-pointers from senior guard Maddie Sherr and sophomore guard Cassidy Rowe put UK within five, 66-61.

Before falling to the Cards 73-61, Scherr, who missed the last two games in the blue and white, led the Cats with 22 points while senior forward Ajae Petty picked up 18 points and 10 rebounds. Petty’s double-double marked her third straight double-double and her sixth this season.

Here is the box score:

UK women's basketball vs. Louisville game box score (WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.