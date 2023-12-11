UK Recycling, UK Athletics work together toward zero-waste goals

UK Recycling, UK Athletics work together toward zero-waste goals
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Recycling teamed up with UK Athletics and asked Big Blue Nation to work together and reduce, reuse, and recycle during football season.

Their waste reduction efforts have proven to be successful.

Ryan Lark, a zero-waste specialist at UK, says they try to reduce as much as they can before they reuse and before they recycle.

“UK Dining worked a lot with us as well. For all the food that they produced, they reduced an average of 135 pounds of food. So, think of that. Reduce first before you reuse or recycle. They reduced the amount of food that they had left over by 135 pounds per game compared to last season, which is amazing. It adds up to a lot, if you can imagine,” Lark said.

He says this football season at Kroger Field, they diverted 32% of waste from the landfill.

Behind the scenes, Lark added, they also introduced composting at the football games. With those efforts, they were able to collect more than one ton of food waste. He says they’ve received a lot of positive feedback.

“People have been really excited since we announced our diversion goal with UK Athletics and Recycling to reach 90% by 2030. People were excited, and we’re enthusiastic and impressed by how the fans have embraced it and supported it by far,” Lark said.

Lark says recycling and diversion is important for many different reasons.

“It helps keep waste out of the landfill and helps protect our environment and be good stewards of our environment but also really supports local Kentucky jobs,” said Lark.

He says while they’re very grateful for the support they’ve seen so far, their hope now is to increase those numbers even more in the future.

It helps them get one step closer to becoming a zero-waste facility and campus.

