Tracking stretch of calm weather

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a gloomy, cool start to the work week, but we are tracking nice conditions for the remainder of the week as high pressure returns.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A cold night is on tap across the region. We remain dry under a clearing sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Sunshine looks to return in full force on Tuesday. Highs rebound into the upper-40s and lower-50s as we stay dry.

Dry weather continues into Tuesday night. We stay partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the lower-30s.

High Pressure Lingers

As high pressure sits over the region, our streak of calm weather will continue.

High temperatures top out in the upper-40s on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows are back in the upper-20s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We remain dry and mainly sunny. Highs are back in the upper-40s and lower-50s, with lows dipping into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Another dry day is on tap to end the work week. Temperatures on Friday reach the mid-and-lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend looks to start on a dry and comfortable note. Highs top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are tracking rain chances to possibly return by Sunday. Spotty showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s, while lows dip into the lower-40s.

