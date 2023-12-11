Sheriff: Laurel Co. man found with suspected meth and arrested

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man is in jail after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they found him with suspected meth.

The incident happened last Friday at a business off of Highway 3094, around three miles north of London.

Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a man reportedly intoxicated and yelling at store employees and customers.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they realized Donald Shane Johnson, 35, left on a bicycle.

Johnson was found a short time later off of School Street near Highway 490 in a business parking lot. Deputies found Johnson was trying to hide between two vehicles.

During an investigation, Johnson was found in possession of suspected meth. Deputies also learned Johnson was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Johnson was charged with meth possession. He was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant.

Johnson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

