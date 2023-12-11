Remembering former Ky. Governor Julian Carroll

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentuckians across the state are remembering the life and legacy of former Governor Julian Carroll.

Carroll died Sunday at 92. He served as Governor from 1974 until 1979.

He was one of the few people that served in two of the branches of government. Carroll spent time in both the legislative and executive branches of Kentucky government.

“Governor Carroll was the last of an era of those old school politicians who won campaigns on personal contact with people. He had the big smile and the booming voice,” said former Kentucky Auditor and Lt. Governor Crit Luallen.

He served as a state representative, Speaker of the House, Lt. Governor, Governor and in the Kentucky State Senate.

Carroll came from Western Kentucky, but he made Frankfort his home following his time in office.

People said Carroll did not just lead, but he was an example to people that also wanted careers in public service and politics.

“He was a religious man as well, but he got us through by his leadership,” said Rep. Derrick Graham.

Luallen worked for his gubernatorial campaign in 1975 and later served in several statewide roles because of Carroll’s leadership.

“He attracted young people around him. Ever after him, there were people who went on to long careers in public service because of him. I was one of them,” Luallen explained.

When asked about his legacy, people said Carroll will be remembered for advances in infrastructure and education across the Commonwealth.

“He also made a lot of improvements in infrastructure. Right here in Frankfort, the East West Connector is named for him,” Luallen added. “He was instrumental in getting that built which is now a major artery in this community.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but WYMT was told Carroll will likely lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

