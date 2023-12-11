Remembering former Ky. Governor Julian Carroll

Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentuckians across the state are remembering the life and legacy of former Governor Julian Carroll.

Carroll died Sunday at 92. He served as Governor from 1974 until 1979.

He was one of the few people that served in two of the branches of government. Carroll spent time in both the legislative and executive branches of Kentucky government.

“Governor Carroll was the last of an era of those old school politicians who won campaigns on personal contact with people. He had the big smile and the booming voice,” said former Kentucky Auditor and Lt. Governor Crit Luallen.

He served as a state representative, Speaker of the House, Lt. Governor, Governor and in the Kentucky State Senate.

Carroll came from Western Kentucky, but he made Frankfort his home following his time in office.

People said Carroll did not just lead, but he was an example to people that also wanted careers in public service and politics.

“He was a religious man as well, but he got us through by his leadership,” said Rep. Derrick Graham.

Luallen worked for his gubernatorial campaign in 1975 and later served in several statewide roles because of Carroll’s leadership.

“He attracted young people around him. Ever after him, there were people who went on to long careers in public service because of him. I was one of them,” Luallen explained.

When asked about his legacy, people said Carroll will be remembered for advances in infrastructure and education across the Commonwealth.

“He also made a lot of improvements in infrastructure. Right here in Frankfort, the East West Connector is named for him,” Luallen added. “He was instrumental in getting that built which is now a major artery in this community.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but WYMT was told Carroll will likely lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record
Wintry mix in higher elevations before stretch of dry weather

Latest News

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
disABILITY Resource Center
disABILITY Resource Center providing support for “Long COVID”
Memorial Gym
Memorial Gym could soon be on the National Register of Historic Places
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a...
Judge strikes down bill funding charter schools in Kentucky