Memorial Gym could soon be on the National Register of Historic Places

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Gym has a long history involving many basketball games, concerts and even car shows.

Built shortly after World War II, many have said the gym has a historic feel inside of it.

“I get goosebumps literally every time I walk in the door. I mean, you just look around not only all the sports history, but you think about all the people that have stepped foot in here,” said Hazard Grant Writer Logan Smith.

With the help of many folks in Hazard, Logan Smith has put together a proposal to get Memorial Gym on the National Register of Historic Places.

His proposal includes original pictures, documents and more.

“Everything from the moment they broke ground on this place. I had to find out who originally owned this land, who purchased the land, who gifted the land to the city to build the place,” said Smith.

The proposal was passed unanimously by the Kentucky Heritage Council, and now a representative of the National Register of Historic Places office will decide if Memorial Gym gets the honor.

Smith said they hope to hear of a decision by February or March, or before basketball season ends. He and other City of Hazard officials remain confident their proposal will be accepted.

