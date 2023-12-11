Kentucky Men’s Basketball move up two spots in AP Top 25 Rankings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - After coming off a victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers last Saturday, John Calipari’s squad remains ranked.
In The Associated Press’ newest Men’s College Basketball Top 25 poll, the Wildcats moved up two spots, checking in at No. 14.
There was one change in the top five with Purdue moving up to No. 3 while Houston slid down to No. 4.
Kentucky will travel to Atlanta for their next game this Saturday, taking on No. 9 North Carolina in Atlanta in the CBS Sports Classic. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. and you can watch the action on WYMT.
1. Arizona
2. Kansas
3. Purdue
4. Houston
5. Connecticut
6. Baylor
7. Marquette
8. Creighton
9. North Carolina
10. Gonzaga
11. Oklahoma
12. Tennessee
13. Clemson
14. Kentucky
15. Florida Atlantic
16. Illinois
17. Colorado State
18. Brigham Young
19. Texas
20. James Madison
21. Duke
22. Virginia
23. Wisconsin
24. Miami (FL)
25. Northwestern
