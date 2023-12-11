Kentucky Men’s Basketball move up two spots in AP Top 25 Rankings

Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland III, left, and Nick Spinoso during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - After coming off a victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers last Saturday, John Calipari’s squad remains ranked.

In The Associated Press’ newest Men’s College Basketball Top 25 poll, the Wildcats moved up two spots, checking in at No. 14.

There was one change in the top five with Purdue moving up to No. 3 while Houston slid down to No. 4.

Kentucky will travel to Atlanta for their next game this Saturday, taking on No. 9 North Carolina in Atlanta in the CBS Sports Classic. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. and you can watch the action on WYMT.

1. Arizona

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Houston

5. Connecticut

6. Baylor

7. Marquette

8. Creighton

9. North Carolina

10. Gonzaga

11. Oklahoma

12. Tennessee

13. Clemson

14. Kentucky

15. Florida Atlantic

16. Illinois

17. Colorado State

18. Brigham Young

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Wisconsin

24. Miami (FL)

25. Northwestern

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

