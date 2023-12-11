Kentucky couple develops clothing giveaway for flood survivors

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lawrenceburg couple is helping Santa this year, making sure everyone has a nice Christmas.

If having a newborn, a 2-year-old, and a new business wasn’t enough, Takoda Neal and Angelica Adkins still found time to give back to those in need this holiday season.

“This all came from us,” said Takoda Neal.

Behind Takoda and Angelica’s home in Lawrenceburg stands a blue shed filled with clothes for those in need.

“It’s about 4,000 pieces of clothes, shoes, kids clothes, women’s clothes, men’s clothes,” said Angelica. “A lot of things like Gap, we have Under Armour, we have very expensive jackets that are beautiful.”

In just three months, the couple was able to collect all of this.

“We used all the money from our business to go out and find clothes in our spare time,” said Takoda.

By taking the proceeds from their new store, The Hanger Boutique, they purchased clothes for those who lost everything.

“I’m a Pike County native,” said Angelica. “I know how poverty-stricken our town is, and, especially with the floods. After the floods, we were just heartbroken. I had a lot of friends I went to school with, a lot of families that I grew up with, and they lost everything.”

As a new boutique owner, Angelica thought clothing would be the perfect way to give back.

“Everybody deserves beautiful clothes at affordable prices, even our boutique side,” said Angelica. So we wanted to bring name brand clothes, beautiful clothes to people.”

Takoda and Angelica have partnered with the East Kentucky Dream Center for the giveaway.

Those receiving clothing will have to fill out an application through the center’s website.

The couple hopes to make this an annual giveaway.

“It’s really close to Christmas, and I believe that giving back is really the true spirit of Christmas,” said Takoda.

“We just wanted to give the confidence aspect back to the small town,” said Angelica.

The couple will be accepting donations until the 18th.

The giveaway is on the 19th at 10 a.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

If you would like to drop off clothes to help out, you can go to The Hanger Boutique, located at 119 Hilltop Drive in Lawrenceburg.

You can also mail clothing there.

The couple is also doing a toy drive.

If you have a story of kindness you would like highlighted, email kindness@wkyt.com

