Judge strikes down bill funding charter schools in Kentucky

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a ruling Monday morning, finding House Bill 9 unconstitutional.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A judge struck down a bill that would have funded charter schools in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill.

The Republican-led general assembly voted to override that veto.

Kentucky currently has no charter schools.

The Madison County Board of Education had been reviewing an application for Lafontaine Preparatory School to become the first charter school in the state.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

