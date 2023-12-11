Judge strikes down bill funding charter schools in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A judge struck down a bill that would have funded charter schools in Kentucky.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a ruling Monday morning finding House Bill 9 unconstitutional.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill.

The Republican-led general assembly voted to override that veto.

Kentucky currently has no charter schools.

The Madison County Board of Education had been reviewing an application for Lafontaine Preparatory School to become the first charter school in the state.

