High pressure brings dry weather most of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend that brought us a warm start and a soggy end, we are seeing some very calm conditions set up shop for the next several days. Clouds and a stiff northwest wind will continue to hold our temperatures into the 30s this morning, but wind chills will be in the 20s to start the day. Highs should top out in the low 40s. As we go into Tuesday we will see slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon as highs return to the lower 50s, but we will start the day off very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The Extended Forecast:

The strong area of high pressure that is bringing us the dry weather to start the week is going no where fast. In fact it looks like it will be in control of our weather for much of the coming week. Some reinforcing shots of cooler air show up for Wednesday and Thursday likely keeping our highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will moderate a bit on Friday and Saturday as our winds become more southerly bringing highs into the lower to mid 50s. Most days will feature a fair sky with a mix of sun and clouds.

The question then becomes when do we see our next chances of precipitation? A strong southern low pressure system looks to develop this weekend across the gulf coast. The question for us is can it move far enough north to bring us some rain on Sunday? Right now chances are low, but that is something we will watch as we go through the week ahead.

