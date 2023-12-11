High pressure brings dry weather most of the week

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Shane Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend that brought us a warm start and a soggy end, we are seeing some very calm conditions set up shop for the next several days. Clouds and a stiff northwest wind will continue to hold our temperatures into the 30s this morning, but wind chills will be in the 20s to start the day. Highs should top out in the low 40s. As we go into Tuesday we will see slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon as highs return to the lower 50s, but we will start the day off very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The Extended Forecast:

The strong area of high pressure that is bringing us the dry weather to start the week is going no where fast. In fact it looks like it will be in control of our weather for much of the coming week. Some reinforcing shots of cooler air show up for Wednesday and Thursday likely keeping our highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will moderate a bit on Friday and Saturday as our winds become more southerly bringing highs into the lower to mid 50s. Most days will feature a fair sky with a mix of sun and clouds.

The question then becomes when do we see our next chances of precipitation? A strong southern low pressure system looks to develop this weekend across the gulf coast. The question for us is can it move far enough north to bring us some rain on Sunday? Right now chances are low, but that is something we will watch as we go through the week ahead.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record
Wintry mix in higher elevations before stretch of dry weather
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Overnight Forecast - 12/10/23
Wintry mix in higher elevations before stretch of dry weather
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 12/9/23