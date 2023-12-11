Harlan County ends burn ban

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky county has put an end to its burn ban.

In a letter Monday morning, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley declared the end of the ban on open burning in the county as well the state of emergency that was imposed back on November 5.

Mosley said the ban was finished due to the county receiving nearly three inches of rain during the weekend.

The ban had been in effect due to the threat of wildfires.

In the letter, Mosley said fall forest fire season is still in effect until Friday, December 15 and that open burning is only allowed between 6:00 p.m. and 6 a.m. and it must be 150 feet away from a woodland or brushland.

