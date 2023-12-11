Gov. Beshear remembers friend killed in Louisville bank shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Eight months ago Sunday, five employees of Old National Bank in downtown Louisville were gunned down by a coworker.

Among the dead was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.

A loving father, husband and brother.

The well-connected Senior Vice President of the bank was also a close personal friend of Governor Andy Beshear.

Elliott was the chair of Beshear’s 2019 Inauguration Committee.

“I remember getting there and could very quickly see on people’s faces that, most likely, my friend was gone,” said Gov. Beshear. “One of the hardest days I’ve had as Governor. You make those calls, and no one picks up and you get closer and closer to where you’re going. It is hard.”

Nicole Yates is a friend of both men. She was there on East Main Street on April 10 when they got word that their friend was one of the victims.

“He was true to his family, his friends, his colleagues, everyone,” she said. “It was just not a business deal for him; it was truly. If he cared about you, you knew it. He was a very thoughtful person too.”

Beshear served as Elliott’s lawyer. Elliott served as his banker. Their families lived ten houses apart in Frankfort.

“I had to call Tommy’s wife, Maryanne, and let her know,” said Governor Beshear. “That was the hardest phone call I ever had to make, by far, and I’ve made a lot of phone calls. But I didn’t want her sitting around with nobody telling her that news. I thought she deserved to hear it from somebody she loved or that loves her, even if it was probably the worst phone call she would ever get.”

His family began collecting donations for the Tommy Elliott Fund for Community Leadership. It raised more than $21,000.

Governor Beshear says he’d like to see changes made to laws to prevent another tragedy from happening.

“Let’s start with this: weapons that are used to murder people should not be auctioned off sometime afterward,” he said. “Can’t we all as human beings agree, regardless of how we feel about the next piece and the next piece and the next piece? Can’t we be empathetic enough to each other to the friends and family of murder victims to say that weapon should never come back on the street?”

There will be a committee hearing on Friday, December 15, in Frankfort to discuss bipartisan legislation on gun reform.

Maryanne Elliott, Tommy’s widow, is supporting the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, led by mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin.

The measure focuses on people signing over their weapons while dealing with a mental health struggle.

The hearing is at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Annex Building.

On Tuesday, Kentucky will swear in Governor Andy Beshear for a second term in office.

One chair will remain empty.

“We’re going to keep his chair, for him, where he was at the last inauguration,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

It will be an emotional day. The inaugural theme seems apt.

The state will be working to “Move Forward, Together.”

Elliott and his wife Maryanne were announced as Co-Chairs for the ceremony.

Beshear says he hopes she will bring Elliott’s hat he wore last time since it was so cold.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.