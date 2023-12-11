Frankfort prepares for gubernatorial inauguration

Frankfort prepares for gubernatorial inauguration
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will begin his second term in office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The day’s festivities have been at the center of a four-year-long planning process.

“I say it gets easier, but it’s all about you have to have everything covered. There’s a lot of liability, and it has to be perfect,” said Sam White, production manager of Gov. Beshear’s second inauguration. “Nothing goes wrong. Everything works, and he gets off and goes away, and everybody’s happy.”

White has been a part of planning six different inaugurations, and with it, there are lessons learned along the way that will be applied on Tuesday.

“We have a protocol that we have started for the last six different inaugurations, and it gets better each year,” said White. “We plan, we get ahead of it, and we have four years to get ahead of it, and then we immediately start planning as soon as the election is over.”

According to White, the final pre-inauguration preparations focus on testing audio, video and lights, things audience members may not notice if they work properly but would if they malfunction.

“We just got to be prepared. It’s a zero-failure event,” said White.

Coverage of Gov. Andy Beshear’s second inauguration will begin at 5 a.m. on WKYT.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record
Wintry mix in higher elevations before stretch of dry weather

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Katie Beth Lucas
The Corbin Police Department has added a new member to their team in the form of a K-9.
Corbin PD adds new member to department
Wreaths Across America
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on tombstones at Zachery Taylor National Cemetery
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
disABILITY Resource Center
disABILITY Resource Center providing support for “Long COVID”