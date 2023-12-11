EKU Colonel breaks program career 3-pointers record

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - During the Colonels 121-56 win over Bethany College on Sunday afternoon, senior forward Michael Moreno broke Eastern Kentucky University’s career 3-pointers record.

Moreno entered the game only needing one three to tie Matt Witt’s (2002-06) record of 283. Moreno tied this record, hitting a right-wing three with 3:48 to go in the opening period. The senior broke the record with 284 career threes when he knocked down a triple again from the right wing with 15:35 remaining in the game.

Moreno finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

