disABILITY Resource Center providing support for “Long COVID”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky organization is looking to provide more resources for folks suffering from “Long COVID”.

Described by the CDC as having long-term effects of COVID-19, the disABILITY Resource Center in Hazard is looking to provide a space for folks to share their experiences while giving them resources.

Social Support Specialist Anna Bowman said they have gone into different places to see how COVID has impacted people in the long run.

“I’ve also been into the senior citizen centers, the health departments, talking to people about their symptoms post-Covid. Offering those kinds of supports, referral sources so, it’s fairly new, the post-Covid,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of people that suffer symptoms and they’re very broad symptoms. It can be the Covid fog, just not as sharp all the way to continued lung problems.”

Bowman said the support group will help educate folks and let them know they are not alone.

“It is, like I said, a support group. Sometimes, just knowing that we’re not alone, is the biggest incentive to get help and to gain understanding. In order to get well, we need to understand what’s going on and that’s what we’re here for,” she explained.

The center offers resources for those living in Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry counties.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook page or call (606) 436-0000.

