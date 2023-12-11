Corbin PD adds new member to department

The Corbin Police Department has added a new member to their team in the form of a K-9.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky police department has added a furry friend to their roster.

In a post on social media Monday morning, officials with the Corbin Police Department introduced their newest member, a K-9 named Dolly.

Officials said in the post, Dolly comes from The Jefferson Working Dog Project which is based out of Oregon.

Officials said Dolly has been placed with her handler, K-9 Officer Brently Patrick. Dolly and her handler have been participating in training and will continue to do so until they are allowed to be on the road.

Officials with the police department even joked that Dolly will not be working from 9 to 5, but rather 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

