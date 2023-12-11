Community donates toys to replace ones lost in fire

Community members dropped off donations at Lavalette Elementary on Saturday to replace the...
Community members dropped off donations at Lavalette Elementary on Saturday to replace the ones lost in the fire.(Kimberly Keagy/ WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Creekside community banded together to brighten a child’s holiday in Wayne County.

Community members donated toys, clothing, and backpacks on Saturday.

The Creekside Golf Course hosted its annual toy drive on December 1 before a fire decimated its clubhouse, restaurant, and the collected donations.

Toy drive collects donations to replace ones lost in fire 

Sherry Webb, the sister of Creekside’s owner, said nearly three thousand dollars worth of toys were lost in the fire on Monday.

Employees said that regaining toys for the children was very important to them.

“Honestly the first thing we all thought about was all the toys that burned up, you know, in the fire,” said Debby Fillinger.

The primary drop-off location was the Lavalette Elementary School. The Lavalette Fire Department also served as a secondary location.

“Our annual toy drive is like our biggest event of each year, so we always collect a good humble amount of things to give back for everyone,” said Jaden Rule, an employee of Creekside Golf Course. “As long as kids are happy and have things for holidays and stay warm–because we thought we were the less fortunate now, but I mean, we still have each other and more than what most people don’t. So, we want to make sure we can give back to those in need.

The Creekside employees expressed their gratitude to the community members who donated items.

The collected toys will go to families in Wayne County Schools.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

