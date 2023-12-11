Bridge deck repairs scheduled for portion of Hal Rogers Parkway

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers of bridge deck repairs on a portion of the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

The construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, Dec. 13, near mile point 48.2.

Crews are scheduled to work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials said portable traffic signals will be used during the construction.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and be aware of road crews, signage and other drivers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.