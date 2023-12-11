Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Here are the Top 10 lists for both boys and girls high school basketball after week three of the 2023-24 season.
Boys high school basketball:
1. Harlan County (5-0)
2. Breathitt County (2-0)
3. Martin County (2-2)
4. Perry Central (3-1)
5. Corbin (0-0)
6. Floyd Central (3-1)
7. Pulaski County (5-0)
8. Clay County (3-2)
9. Knott Central (4-2)
10. South Laurel (3-0)
Girls high school basketball:
1. Pikeville (3-0)
2. Corbin (4-0)
3. North Laurel (4-1)
4. Knox Central (3-1)
5. Pulaski County (5-1)
6. Martin County (5-1)
7. South Laurel (3-3)
8. Jackson County (2-2)
9. Southwestern (2-3)
10. Knott Central (3-2)
