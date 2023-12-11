Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3

(WYMT) - Here are the Top 10 lists for both boys and girls high school basketball after week three of the 2023-24 season.

Boys high school basketball:

1. Harlan County (5-0)

2. Breathitt County (2-0)

3. Martin County (2-2)

4. Perry Central (3-1)

5. Corbin (0-0)

6. Floyd Central (3-1)

7. Pulaski County (5-0)

8. Clay County (3-2)

9. Knott Central (4-2)

10. South Laurel (3-0)

Girls high school basketball:

1. Pikeville (3-0)

2. Corbin (4-0)

3. North Laurel (4-1)

4. Knox Central (3-1)

5. Pulaski County (5-1)

6. Martin County (5-1)

7. South Laurel (3-3)

8. Jackson County (2-2)

9. Southwestern (2-3)

10. Knott Central (3-2)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.