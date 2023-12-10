Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic has started!

The Black Bears beat Letcher Central 73-36 in round one and No. 2 Martin County 86-76 in round two.

The Commodores downed Harlan 89-58 in the first round and No. 8 Floyd Central 80-68 in round three.

You can check out all the action on H&I and the Weather Channel, or in the player above!

If you miss anything, we will have you covered on Sports Overtime at 11:20!

