WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the list of awards for the boys from the 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic 2023 MVP:

Trent Noah - HARLAN COUNTY

Harlan County’s Trent Noah was named the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic MVP.

Noah helped lead the Black Bears to their first ever WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball championship. The South Carolina signee also set a new all-time scoring record with 108 points.

Noah scored 54 points in Harlan County’s semifinal win over Martin County.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Here is the 2023 All-Tournament team:

Reggie Cottrell - HARLAN COUNTY

Caleb Johnson - HARLAN COUNTY

Trent Noah - HARLAN COUNTY

Maddox Huff - HARLAN COUNTY

Carter Castle - PERRY CENTRAL

Kizer Slone - PERRY CENTRAL

Treyton Woods - PERRY CENTRAL

Peyton Dixon - LETCHER CENTRAL

Jayden Huff - KNOTT CENTRAL

Kyler McLendon - HARLAN

Hayden Harris - CLAY COUNTY

Luke Hale - MARTIN COUNTY

Jacob Sturgill - MARTIN COUNTY

Ronnie Samons - FLOYD CENTRAL

Braden Moore - FLOYD CENTRAL

Tony Turner 110% Award:

Jaycee Carter - HARLAN COUNTY

2023 Sportsmanship Award:

Rydge Beverly - PERRY CENTRAL

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award:

Kyler McLendon - HARLAN

Jayden Huff - KNOTT CENTRAL

6th Man Award:

Dylan Boyd - FLOYD CENTRAL

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.