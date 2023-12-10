Wintry mix in higher elevations before stretch of dry weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas of wintry mix are possible to end the weekend, mainly near the KY/VA border. Following this Sunday system, we are tracking a stretch of dry weather for much of the upcoming week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

As cold air settles into the region, we are tracking some pockets of wintry mix or snow showers, especially in the higher elevations. Moisture continues to exit the region, so this will not be a widespread or big event, but some wintry weather is possible, mainly near the KY/VA border.

A light dusting can not be ruled out in the grassy areas above 2,000 feet, but road temperatures are above freezing, so we are not expecting widespread travel problems. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High pressure will be the big story for much of the upcoming week. As a result, we are tracking a streak of dry weather. Temperatures on Monday will be cool. Highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Monday night, the sky looks to clear, and temperatures look to tumble. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s as we remain dry.

Dry Weather Continues

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower-50s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. We see more clouds across the mountains, but we stay dry and near average. Highs top out in the upper-40s, while overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Thursday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Highs rebound into the upper-40s and lower-50s. Overnight lows are back in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will linger to end the work week, so we are tracking another dry day on Friday. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the mid-30s.

In the extended forecast, models are hinting at another system by the weekend, but details are still muddy right now. Saturday is looking dry and mild. Highs top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Stray showers look possible on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-lower-50s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

