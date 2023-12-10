Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record

During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
During Saturday's championship game, Trent Noah set the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Scoring recod(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In Harlan County’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball championship game against Perry Central, Black Bear’s star forward Trent Noah set the tournament scoring record.

Noah finished the championship game with 38 points, ending the championship run with 108 total points.

Noah scored half his tournament total (54) in their semifinal game against Martin County.

Noah’s 108 total tournament points surpasses North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton’s 101 points in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!

Latest News

2023 WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame
BB King and Kim King inducted into WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame
Corbin's Kylie Clem accepts the 2023 MVP award.
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Girls Awards
Knott Central cheerleaders earn the first place trophy during the 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain...
Four cheerleading teams earn first and second-place honors at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
WYMT Sports Overtime
In case you missed it, check out our ARH Saturday Sports Overtime!