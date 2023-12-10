Trent Noah sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In Harlan County’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball championship game against Perry Central, Black Bear’s star forward Trent Noah set the tournament scoring record.

Noah finished the championship game with 38 points, ending the championship run with 108 total points.

Noah scored half his tournament total (54) in their semifinal game against Martin County.

Noah’s 108 total tournament points surpasses North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton’s 101 points in 2017.

