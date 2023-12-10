Sheriff: Monticello woman arrested for stealing packages

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello woman was arrested after stealing packages from two different homes on South Kentucky Highway 1275.

On Friday, deputies responded to the complaints of the stolen packages.

In both incidents, officials said the woman, later identified as Misty Calhoun, was caught on camera taking the packages and leaving in a car.

The car was later found at a home on Eastland Drive.

When deputies responded to the home, they said they found Calhoun sitting in the backseat of the car.

While interviewing her, one officer noticed her shoes still had a tag on them. Officials said the shoes were one of the stolen items.

Calhoun reportedly told police she sold one of the stolen items. She also told police where the other stolen items were located.

Calhoun was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and charged with two counts of theft.

