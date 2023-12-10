Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect

Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was injured on the job on Friday.

Sheriff Greg Motley says Deputy Shawn Pack suffered multiple injuries in a fall while trying to apprehend a suspect.

Deputy Pack was taken from the scene by first responders and airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment.

More details about the incident are expected to be released later.

